No scrum over what code Faith plays – they play them all

STRONG GAME: Faith Lutheran College Plainland rugby players Corey Elwell and Oliver Bichel are excited to play four codes of rugby at school this year. Picture: Dominic Elsome

RUGBY: The battle for which rugby code is better – league or union – has been fought since the game first split.

But for students of one Lockyer Valley high school, they no longer have to choose which side they sit on – they play them both, and more.

Faith Lutheran College is now offering Total Rugby, a sports program where students will play rugby in all its forms – league, union, Rugby Sevens and touch.

College sports manager Kale Reed said the school had traditionally been a rugby league school.

But as part of their membership of the Greater Brisbane Conference inter-school sports competition, union was introduced to the school.

“For a couple of years, it was a bit of a tug of war with you know what were the boys going to play in … it just so happened that the boys played rugby league and rugby union at the same time,” Reed said.

The school has now decided to launch the new Total Rugby platform, allowing the students to play rugby year-round across multiple codes.

“We pride ourselves for that we can offer four different codes of rugby across four terms,” he said.

“Not only just the playing side of things, but the program is used as a tool to develop things such as unity, respect, responsibility.”

Students and players Corey Elwell and Oliver Bichel came to the college having only played league but are now looking forward to spending the year immersed in all things rugby.

“Before I came to Faith I didn’t even know what rugby union was,” Oliver said.

Corey said the ability to play through the whole year was the most exciting part of the program.

“It’s really good because you sort of hit the ground running at the start of the year training, and then you get to play through all these different competitions, different codes, throughout the whole year,” Corey said.

Reed said getting the students playing multiple codes also helped the school retain players and kept them interested.

“If our boys just did rugby league, they would probably play for just a term, but opening it up to rugby union … they now can actually participate for four terms,” he said.

“It kind of keeps them motivated … where they are changing and then they move from one to the other.”

It’s hoped the program will also encourage female students to get involved, and Reed was excited for the Rugby Sevens competition as a way to get girls involved in rugby.