No royal welcome as King Kohli touches down

Cricket’s biggest star has landed ahead of his only Test of the summer, as new details are revealed about how the match will run.

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has arrived in Adelaide amid little fanfare for his one and only Test match in Australia this summer.

As Australia added New South Wales all-rounder Moises Henriques to its Test squad following a rash of injuries, Kohli - India's captain and legendary batsman - touched down in Adelaide this afternoon on a Qantas charter flight from Sydney before boarding a team bus.

He will lead India - holders of the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy - into battle in the opening Test of the four-match series against Tim Paine's Australia, starting at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Picture: Sarah Reed

It will be Kohli's only Test of the summer before he returns to India for the birth of his first child, adding to the excitement of the day-night encounter.

The Adelaide Oval Test is poised to be a sellout, with all members tickets for the first four days of the match snapped up.

Some public tickets are still available for the fourth day of play on Sunday as the SA Cricket Association braces for the possibility of having more than 100,000 people attend the Test.

While Cricket Australia is still determining its maximum daily crowd limit, it is expected to be about 21,000 - less than half of the ground's 54,000 capacity - due to COVID-19 restrictions and sight screens at each end of the ground.

After months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, SACA will cater for three Village Green hospitality "pop-ups'' at Adelaide Oval for the pink-ball Test, catering for about 1500 people.

They will be stationed at Adelaide Oval No. 2, on the Lyn Fullston Lawns and on Level 5 of the Riverbank Stand.

SACA chief executive Keith Bradshaw said members would flock to the highly-anticipated Test following an unprecedented run on tickets at last month's SACA member ballot.

There are no associate members tickets available this year due to reduced crowd numbers.

"Given the year the sporting landscape has experienced, we are simply delighted to be playing this Test match at Adelaide Oval,'' Bradshaw said.

"It's the highlight of the summer for our members, there is a real thirst for it and it is going to be a fantastic Test.

"We are going to have a great cricket wicket and we are looking forward to putting on a great show.''

