No reality TV on Merv's horizon

THERE will be no return to reality TV for Australian cricketer Merv Hughes.

At his sportsman's lunch at the Withcott Hotel on Friday, Hughes told The Gatton Star his time on TV programs such as I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here was a thing of the past.

"Never say never but it would have to take a fair bit of enticing to get me back in there, to be honest,” Hughes said.

He said as well as avoiding a return to reality TV, he hadn't played cricket since retiring, even managing to avoid the good old fashioned game of street cricket.

"I haven't played for 25 years,” he said.

"I'm enjoying my retirement, to be honest”

Hughes said the year was panning out to be a good one.

"The year's looking great to be honest,” he said.

"With the world cup coming up, Australia's really turning the one-day cricket around, playing quite well. I think everyone's pretty well buoyed and looking forward to the world cup,”

Hosting a charity event three times a year, the Withcott Hotel and other sponsors, put together the sportsman's charity lunch.

The event is in its 10th year.

Withcott Hotel owner Neil Simpson estimated the charity lunches had raised $270,000 for various causes over the years.

Friday's lunch aimed to raise money for the son of one of the staff members, a toddler in dire need of a life-saving medical procedure, involving a $4000 blood test.

"The blood test will need to be done in Sydney,” Mr Simpson said.

"We're hoping to raise enough for the blood test at least.”