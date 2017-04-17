No plans to fix Toowoomba's deadliest blackspot

IT IS one of Toowoomba's deadliest road blackspots - but the Queensland Government has no plans to upgrade the Warrego Hwy at Helidon.

An analysis of 15 years of government crash data has revealed nine people died in seven crashes on an 11km stretch of the highway between Helidon and Helidon Spa between 2001 and 2016.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with motorists to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

This includes a 2015 horror crash at the highway's intersection with Postmans Ridge Rd.

Three elderly Toowoomba residents, John Vines, Margaret Vines and Dianne Greenham, were killed when their sedan collided with a four-wheel drive as they tried to cross the highway.

In 2009, Helidon man John Woodlock was killed near the John Norman Hedges Park in a crash between a coal truck and the ute he was driving on the highway.

But a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said there was no plans to upgrade the highway at Helidon.

"There are no identified blackspot locations on this section of the Warrego Hwy," the spokeswoman said.

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Nearly two in five Toowoomba road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on the region's major highways - the Warrego, the Gore and the New England.

The TMR spokeswoman said major roads like the Warrego Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

She said two point-to-point systems would be installed every year on Queensland roads over the next three years. But their locations have not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

So far, the cameras are only installed at the Sunshine Coast on the Bruce Hwy and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said the speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

