No plan to remove emaciated horses from Toowoomba property

AFTER the discovery of 22 dead horses at a property in the Toowoomba region, concerns were raised about the welfare of eight surviving horses.

Biosecurity Queensland is investigating the issue and said it was working closely with the owner to ensure the animals' health.

"When inspectors and a veterinarian visited the property, a directive was issued regarding the ongoing care and feeding of the remaining eight horses," a Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said.

"The owner is co-operating and appropriate feed is being provided to the horses.

"Currently there are no plans to relocate these horses as that could further impact their welfare, which is our main priority.

"Anybody who is drought-affected and concerned about feeding their animals should seek advice from their vet and have plans in place to source appropriate feed."