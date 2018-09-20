Menu
Login
Former Broncos official and player Andrew Gee (back row, right) in the Brisbane coach's box during the elimination final loss to St George Illawarra.
Former Broncos official and player Andrew Gee (back row, right) in the Brisbane coach's box during the elimination final loss to St George Illawarra.
Rugby League

NRL settles matter over Bennett’s controversial box guest

20th Sep 2018 5:50 PM

THE NRL will take no action against Brisbane over controversial ex-official Andrew Gee attending a Broncos finals game in the coach's box as Wayne Bennett's guest.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Thursday they had spoken with the Broncos and considered the matter closed.

The NRL issued a "please explain" after Gee was spotted in Bennett's coach's box during their 48-18 elimination final loss to St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

It was not considered a good look after Gee quit as Broncos football operations manager in 2014 as the NRL was launching a salary cap investigation into the club.

The Broncos were cleared but Gee refused to be interviewed during the NRL probe.

Greenberg said on Thursday: "I understand we've had some dialogue with the Broncos after the final and that matter's been settled."

Gee quit the club four years ago after questions were also raised over almost $300,000 that went missing from the Broncos Leagues Club.

The 2014 Broncos Leagues Club annual report said leagues club director Gee used $298,000 without approval for reasons they couldn't explain but it was later repaid.

Bennett couldn't see an issue with Gee attending the game when quizzed by media after the finals loss.

"I don't tell the NRL who I am bringing to the game. He's not a criminal - what's wrong with you guys?" he said.

Gee is a four-time premiership player who played 255 games for the Broncos.

Related Items

andrew gee brisbane broncos nrl st george illawarra dragons todd greenberg wayne bennett

Top Stories

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    News Emergency services were called to a fire this afternoon in Toogoolawah

    Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

    Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

    News Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

    Drought relief could fund road upgrade

    Drought relief could fund road upgrade

    News Somerset Mayor calls for road upgrade.

    Free formal dresses still available to grade 12 students

    Free formal dresses still available to grade 12 students

    News Hundreds of dresses and suits are available for free.

    Local Partners