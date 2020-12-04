Menu
No new local virus cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
4th Dec 2020 10:34 AM

 

No new local cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in NSW as health authorities scramble to deal with a "serious situation" after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive.

The case is included in today's numbers but was revealed on Thursday, sparking a testing blitz.

The woman worked across two hotels, the Novotel, which housed returned overseas travellers, and the Ibis in Darling Harbour, with staff now on high alert.

Another five infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

On Thursday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the situation was "very serious", but still manageable.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this was a “serious situation”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
While the state's Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the woman carried out domestic duties at the hotels and travelled to work from Minto, in Sydney's southwest, by train and light rail.

She worked at the Ibis on Friday, November 27, and the Novotel on November 28, 29 and 30 with hotel staff now required to isolate and get tested, until further advised.

Anyone who lives in the Minto area have also been encouraged to get a swab.

It is too early to tell how the woman caught the virus and whether or not it was from a returned traveller but genome testing is underway.

Early reports suggest she has not been in direct contact with any travellers.

