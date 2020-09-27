Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
Health

No new COVID cases in NSW

by Frances Vinall
27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

No new coronavirus cases were recorded in NSW in a 24 hour period for the first time in more than three months.

Dr Christine Selvey, NSW Health acting director of communicable diseases, shared the good news on Sunday.

"The last time NSW had no new cases in a reporting period was 10 June," she said.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began in NSW remains at 4029.

She said the state conducted 12,333 tests in the reporting period, adding to a total of more than two-and-a-half million tests completed in NSW.

"NSW Health thanks for the community for all they have done towards reducing COVID-19 numbers," she said.

 

There are 68 COVID-19 cases in NSW, including three in intensive care.

Of those 68 cases, 87 per cent are not in hospital.

Dr Selvey said none of the people in intensive care require ventilators.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in NSW should get tested for the virus immediately.

Symptoms include a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough and fever.

"We continue to ask people to remain vigilant," Dr Selvey said.

"(Testing) is particularly important with the start of the school holidays and increased movement of people around the state."

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

        Premium Content Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

        Cricket New Darling Downs Suns squad blends youth with experience for

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News More people allowed at stadiums, outdoor venues

        Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        Premium Content Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        News THE two women are locked up but their male accomplice is still on the run.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...