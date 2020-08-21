Menu
Queensland's Chief Health office Dr Jeannette Young.
No new COVID-19 cases after Ipswich woman tests positive

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Aug 2020 10:32 AM
QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight after an Ipswich woman in her 70s tested positive on Wednesday night.

The Bundamba woman, who works as a supervisor at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, worked five shifts while she was infectious.

There are 127 residents at the facility and about 520 staff work there.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the 56 test results which have come back so far in relation to the centre have all been negative.

The process will continue over the weekend, with six active cases across the state.

"We'll continue to test all of the youth in that centre plus all of the staff," she said.

"Every single resident in the centre will be tested.

"Most of them have already been tested.

"Every single staff member who has worked there for the period of concern will be tested."

Any resident who left the facility since the woman was infectious will be tracked down and tested as well.

"We tested one last night who had been in the centre recently," Dr Young said.

Dr Young said she was still waiting to receive the genomic sequencing from the Ipswich woman's case but expected that in the next week.

The woman took a second test to confirm it was a positive result and health authorities are trying to determine where she contracted the virus.

There are concerns the positive case was linked to the two young women who returned to Queensland from Melbourne in late July.

