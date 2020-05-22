Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

No new cases again for Qld as border debate rages

22nd May 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that there has been no new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

It comes after no new cases were recorded yesterday with only 12 active cases in the state.

So far this month, there have been 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland while only four people remain in hospital, one of those in intensive care.

Ms Palaszczuk is again today facing ongoing criticism over the state's border closures, which has sparked a bitter war of words between her and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms Berejiklian has slammed Ms Palaszczuk's intention to keep Queensland's borders closed until at least September as "not logical".

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world reached 5 million on Thursday, with the global death toll standing at 328,172, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

 

Europe has been the hardest hit with 1,954,519 cases and 169,880 deaths, while the US has 1,551,853 cases and 93,439 deaths.

The statistics represent only a fraction of the exact total of cases because many countries test only the most serious infections.

 

Originally published as No new cases again for Qld as border debate rages

More Stories

Show More
border coronavirus editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Libraries, information centres open as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Libraries, information centres open as restrictions ease

        Council News The Somerset Region is returning to life as libraries and information centres begin to welcome visitors for the first time in weeks.

        WANTED: $2.3m Warrego Hwy servo centre seeks new buyer

        premium_icon WANTED: $2.3m Warrego Hwy servo centre seeks new buyer

        Business The servo site, which comes with an approved DA, features parking for 115 vehicles...

        Police on scene of car, power pole collision

        premium_icon Police on scene of car, power pole collision

        News Current reports say no one was injured in the incident on Lowood-Minden road.

        Widower's magical discovery in rubble of burned home

        premium_icon Widower's magical discovery in rubble of burned home

        News 'Pop' makes heart-warming find in debris of his burned home