US Election: 'It seems that America will be the loser’

WHETHER you voted Labor, LNP or even One Nation, every single Queenslander should be stoked with the results of the state election.

Why? Because the winner was democracy.

It's a result we take for granted in Australia and, until recently, in America.

But with just 24 hours until the most important election in United States history, the days of the peaceful democratic process pioneered by the land of the free could well be numbered.

Businesses and homes across the States are boarding up windows and battening down the hatches in fear of the civil unrest that could result when vote counting begins.

And rather than uniting his fractured states, President Donald Trump is throwing lit matches on the oil of electoral anxiety.

When asked to confirm that he will leave office if he loses, Trump's response was a middle finger to democracy.

"We're going to have to see what happens," he said. "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."

Now, there is growing concern that the election, and the wait for results, will spark widespread civil unrest in the US.

No matter who wins, it seems that America will be the loser. Whether it's on the right with QAnon crowds and racist mobs like the Proud Boys standing by - as encouraged by Trump - or radicals on the left ready to unleash hell, both sides are being besieged by extremists.

Over the weekend, Walmart announced it was removing all guns and ammunition from its sales floors in a bid to stop looters ahead of election day.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon at her election party gives the thumbs up to her supporters. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a Walmart spokesman said.

Indeed, a poll released by Suffolk University and USA Today has found three-quarters of respondents are worried about the possibility of violence on election day.

Now, let's compare and contrast that to our sweet state election.

Even in marginal seats like Gaven, or those now on a knife-edge like Burleigh and Currumbin, the conduct of our candidates is the epitome of what it means to be politically correct.

Forget guns and weapons, there was nary a sharp word from the likes of Labor MP for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon, who won her second term.

"I thank all my opponents and their supporters," she said. "Politics can be tough and regardless of what your views, candidates and campaigners who are willing to take a stand and give up their own time to do what they believe is right is admirable."

Kaylee Campradt. Photo: Scott Powick

Michael Hart MP. Picture Glenn Hampson

Indeed, Ms Scanlon paid particular tribute to LNP candidate Kirsten Jackson, whose huge effort saw her door knock 8500 homes in the area.

Over in Currumbin where, upon writing this, the result is still too close to call, Labor candidate Kaylee Campradt similarly saluted the efforts of LNP incumbent Laura Gerber.

And back in Burleigh, where the LNP's Michael Hart seems to have lost his grip, if not his seat, to a swing from the silent majority who support light rail, the MP still exchanged kind words with Labor rival Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew on election day.

Indeed, it seems the only war of words erupting post-election have been inter-party battles, with Deb Frecklington forced to fall on her sword.

But whether or not she was to blame for her party's failure, she was graceful in defeat - and for that, I consider her a winner.

I only wish I could expect the same behaviour from the President of the United States.

Let's set aside personal politics for the moment. (Yes, I detest Trump. And big thanks to the Trump-lovers who trolled not just me but my kids on social media this weekend … way to prove my point that we need a better human being as leader.)

The result I most want to see from the US election is not a Biden win, but for the States to once again be united.

Unfortunately, it feels like we're all going to lose.

Originally published as 'No matter who wins, it seems that America will be the loser'