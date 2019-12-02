Menu
Moscow Circus - An inflatable clown advertising the circus has been stolen. Photo: Cody Fox
Offbeat

No laughing matter as circus mascot stolen

Jessica Lamb
2nd Dec 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIANT inflatable clown has been taken by brazen thieves out of the front yard of a Urangan home.

The clown, worth about $5000, is one of many throughout Hervey Bay advertising The Great Moscow Circus, showing in town from Wednesday to Sunday.

A police spokesman said some time on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the giant clown had been stolen.

Marketing manager Mark Edgley said the circus was offering a $400 reward for the return of their clown.

"They are not cheap," he said.

"Clowns represent fun and happiness, just like the circus and someone has stolen that. It is a crime.

"They have jumped the front fence of a home, deflated the clown and stolen it.

"We are offering a reward for anyone who can return the clown to us. We urge anyone with information to contact police."

This is the second time in recent months a visiting circus has been targeted in Hervey Bay.

In October a group of mischief-makers slashed a flap near the entrance to Infamous the Show's big top and cut about 20 tent ties.

At the time of publication, police confirmed no one had been arrested for stealing the clown.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote reference number QP1902354278.

crime theft the great moscow circus
Fraser Coast Chronicle

