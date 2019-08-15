Menu
Gatton businessman Edward Harold Pye leaves Ipswich Courthouse after being ordered to stand trial in the District Court at Brisbane on financial charges relating to his time as director of ERH Transport Service Pty Ltd.
News

No jail for owner who took money from failing business

Sherele Moody
by
15th Aug 2019 1:28 PM

A SOUTHEAST transport boss will spend no time in jail, despite misappropriating $575,000 from a Gatton company by disguising it as backpay for his 17-year-old son.

READ WHY HERE:

