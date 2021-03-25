Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

High-profile Eisteddfod’s final curtain after 129 years

by Torny Miller
25th Mar 2021 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Jayde Radonova, 8, won the most promising female dancer eight years and under at the Brisbane Eisteddfod in 2013. Picture: Inga Williams / The Satellite
Jayde Radonova, 8, won the most promising female dancer eight years and under at the Brisbane Eisteddfod in 2013. Picture: Inga Williams / The Satellite

The long-running Brisbane Eisteddfod has announced it will fold after 129 years of performances.

The Eisteddfod, which every year provides young performers the chance to showcase their talents in music, dance and drama, has confirmed the closure due to a "loss of relevance".

In a statement on the Brisbane Eisteddfod site, the executive management committee said it "had taken the hard decision to formally close down Brisbane Eisteddfod Inc. as a functioning performing arts competition platform."

Adrian Detar, 19, was awarded the overall
Adrian Detar, 19, was awarded the overall "Most Outstanding Performer" at the Brisbane Eisteddfod and won a trip to New York for classes at the Broadway Dance Centre. Picture: Josh Woning.

"The decision was not made lightly and is not based on financial or resource availability. A discouraged internal level of commitment and energy and a lack of external understanding and appreciation of dedication, along with a demonstrated lack of interest by the eisteddfod and arts community in maintaining Brisbane Eisteddfod as viable, has further exacerbated its demise as a valuable opportunity," the statement said.

Yuliya Shkvarko, 15, of Wavell Heights is a soprano opera singer who was a junior champion at the Brisbane Eisteddfod.
Yuliya Shkvarko, 15, of Wavell Heights is a soprano opera singer who was a junior champion at the Brisbane Eisteddfod.

"Numerous calls for support over social media and the press in recent years has also denied us results.

"Recent rebranding presented Brisbane Eisteddfod with a fresh new look however the anticipated new volunteer interest did not follow.

"From a membership of in excess of 100 some 40 years ago to just 10 over recent years, it's this in the first instance that has contributed to our position.

"We have always ensured that the competitions were first and foremost in our minds as that's the staple of our Constitution.

"For Dance, Speech & Drama, Vocal, Instrumental and to a far lesser extent, Choral and Choral Speaking, it is indeed a sad final entry!"

The Sacred Hearth School junior choir won the Brisbane Eisteddfod in 2009.
The Sacred Hearth School junior choir won the Brisbane Eisteddfod in 2009.

A post about the closure on the eisteddfod's Facebook page has garnered hundreds of responses.

"Blown away by the outcome but understand without the wider community and larger audience support it has to end. Incredibly saddened," Nathalie McGarry wrote.

The Dance Centre-Warwick perform at the Brisbane Eisteddfod.
The Dance Centre-Warwick perform at the Brisbane Eisteddfod.

While Anne Hellen said: "Oh no! the end of an era. so many performers used the Eisteddfod as their performance platform. Social media has taken a lot away from live performance. Parents work so much more now and cannot find time to volunteer."

Anne Taylor, Anne-Marie Guminski, Gabrielle Hourigan, Annise O'Reilly, Effie-Marie Guminhski-Henderson and Robyn Howien performed at the 1963 Brisbane Eisteddfod.
Anne Taylor, Anne-Marie Guminski, Gabrielle Hourigan, Annise O'Reilly, Effie-Marie Guminhski-Henderson and Robyn Howien performed at the 1963 Brisbane Eisteddfod.


Originally published as 'No interest': High-profile Eisteddfod's final curtain after 129 years

editors picks eisteddfod

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

        Premium Content ‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

        Crime The son of a man considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of Sharron Phillips has told an inquest his dad claimed to be responsible for other deaths.

        UPDATE: Flood Damage, road closed after rain wreaks havoc

        Premium Content UPDATE: Flood Damage, road closed after rain wreaks havoc

        News A Lockyer road has been severely damaged after flood waters subsided

        COURT: Pot user busted behind the wheel unlicensed

        Premium Content COURT: Pot user busted behind the wheel unlicensed

        Crime NAMED: Not only was this repeat offender busted driving while on drugs, he was also...

        Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Premium Content Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Health Ramping ambulances lose up to 185 hours in day