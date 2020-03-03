No helmet, no hope after man offers up drugs to police

SAFETY FIRST: A decision not to wear his helmet has cost a young Laidley man hundreds of dollars after police stopped him and found marijuana.

WHEN Marcus Fletcher Kennedy took a leisurely bike ride down Whites Rd in Laidley, he didn’t realise how expensive a journey it would be.

His decision not to wear a helmet proved to be the second poorest choice he made that day, choices that landed him in Gatton Magistrates Court.

“Police observed the defendant riding a pushbike, attention was drawn to him as he was not wearing a helmet,” police prosecutor Al Windsor said.

When confronted by police, Kennedy failed to provide a reason for not wearing his helmet and was detained and subjected to a pat-down search.

“He has quite frankly and freely produced for police, with the words ‘I guess you’ll be taking this’, a clip-seal bag,” Sgt Windsor said.

The bag, containing less than 1g of a green leafy material, was seized by police and later confirmed to be marijuana.

Kennedy offered no defence or explanation and pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was fined $500 but was offered the option to pay off his fine doing community service.

Despite being unemployed, Kennedy chose to accept the fine, insisting he could pay in cash within two months.

A conviction was recorded.