No camping: New signage sparks confusion among community

SIGNAGE has recently appeared in a small Somerset town, stating that its park is closed to campers, causing confusion and concern among locals.

Moore is one of many small towns along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, and offers free overnight camping at the park in the village centre for travellers.

Like all campgrounds, the area has been closed to campers since early March due to COVID-19 restrictions, but residents were surprised when signs about the closure recently began to appear.

Alan Kirby, town hall president in nearby Linville, said the situation had come as a surprise to those living in the area.

“I was contacted about this by a concerned citizen from Moore, who said the council has erected permanent signage at the campground stating that the park is closed,” he said.

“A call to the mayor revealed that it was because of COVID-19.”

The new signs have caught locals off-guard, as campground closures were already common knowledge, and the new signs were erected only when coronavirus restrictions began to ease.

The timing has led to fears the signage may herald a more permanent closure of the campgrounds.

“Small towns like Moore and Linville rely on camping to keep the town afloat,” Mr Kirby said.

“These two towns are a vital link for the rail trailers and campers alike,” Mr Kirby said.

“What about the thousands of visitors and tourists? Why don’t they get an equal opportunity to have their say?

“Even we, the ratepayers, are not consulted.”

Fortunately, a Somerset Regional Council spokesperson was able to clarify the concerns, and put any misunderstandings to rest.

“The signage at Moore is only temporary. It was installed in April due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing requirements,” the spokesperson said.

“The site at Moore is a 20-hour rest stop so the signs will come down following the advice from the State Government regarding the lifting of camping restrictions. This is the case for other sites in Somerset as well.”