Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Celebrity

No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

by Amy Harris
19th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle.

The former world top 10-ranked pro, from the Gold Coast, recently went live with a personal website offering "XXX-rated" content for paying subscribers.

 

Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram
Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram

Following a similar model to the paid-subscriber mega-platform OnlyFans, Coffey has launched her own website ellieunlocked.com, which offers "uncensored content, private chat and more" at a cost of $10 per month.

No word on how many subscribers the social media phenomenon has amassed so far, but with a million Instagram followers already, the stunning goofy-footer could be in for one heck of a payday.

 

Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.
Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.

 

Pictures: Instagram
Pictures: Instagram

 

Other celebrities who have jumped on the NSFW content-subscriber bandwagon have reportedly been raking in oodles, with US actor Bella Thorne said to have made $1 million on just her first day on the OnlyFans platform.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
editors picks ellie-jean coffey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH THE REPLAYS: Favourites dominate day one of the CBSQ

        Premium Content WATCH THE REPLAYS: Favourites dominate day one of the CBSQ

        Basketball The first day of The Champion Basketball School of Queensland was livestreamed right here. Now you can watch the replays.

        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this...

        Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        Premium Content Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        News AS water levels drop, Lockyer and Somerset residents should start cutting their...

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer