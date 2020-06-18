Menu
As speculation grows over the whereabouts of Australia’s favourite whale, online bookies have weighed in. Here’s where they’re betting Migaloo will show up.
No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

18th Jun 2020 10:21 AM
AS SPECULATION grows over the whereabouts of Australia's favourite whale, online bookies have weighed in. And the odds don't look great for eager Gold Coast residents.

Migaloo is reportedly on the move with a confirmed sighting of a white whale yesterday.

According to Sportsbet, the whale is most likely to show up next in the South Stradbroke area.

It's paying between $3 and $4.50 for Migaloo to surface further north on Queensland's coastline.

The Oceania Project's Dr Trish Franklin took this photograph of Migaloo in Hervey Bay in 1998.
Even more unlikely for the betting agent is the white whale being spotted next in Sydney Harbour ($15).

Sportsbet has South Stradbroke heads the market on $3.00 just ahead of North Stradbroke Island as the hot tip on where Migaloo will be seen next.

"There's no border restrictions for Australia's favourite whale. Migaloo is on his annual northern migration and it's only a matter of time before the big plankton muncher is spotted,'' said sportsbet.com.au's Rich Hummerston.

Where Migaloo to be spotted off next

  • $3.00 South Stradbroke Island/Eden Island/Russel Island
  • $3.10 North Stradbroke Island
  • $3.25 Mooloolaba/Mudjimba/Maroochydore Beaches
  • $3.50 Mudjimba Beach/Island
  • $4.50 Moreton Bay/Moreton Island.

Source: Sportsbet

Originally published as No border restrictions for nation's favourite whale

