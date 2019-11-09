NO BBQ: Total fire ban to sweep across entire sunshine state

FORTY-TWO local government areas will have a complete fire ban in place until next week, as tinder-box conditions ravage the parched sunshine state.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services announced the State of Fire Emergency on Saturday, which prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires.

It also bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

QFES Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

"We're experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days," Mr Wassing said.

"This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property."

Mr Wassing said the declaration overrode all existing permits to light fire, banned fireworks and the lighting of any outdoor cooking fires.

"The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors," he said.

"The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.

"The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation."

Mr Wassing said substantial penalties could be issued to those who breached the declaration.

"The penalties for contravening this declaration are serious - a fine of up to $3,336 or two years imprisonment," he said.

"Our crews are doing a fantastic job protecting lives and property, and we ask that Queenslanders continue to do their part to prevent fires starting and spreading."

Mr Wassing urged Queenslanders to remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice of authorities.

"Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan and know what they are going to do if a fire approaches," he said.

"People need to keep up-to-date on the QFES website and social media channels, and tune into local radio.

"It is important they follow the advice given and don't leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.

"Bushfire prevention is a community effort, so it is essential people report fires and to Triple Zero (000) immediately."

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.

Local Government Areas included in State of Fire Emergency:

SOUTHEASTERN

• Gold Coast City

• Ipswich City

• Lockyer Valley Regional

• Logan City

• Scenic Rim Regional

• Somerset Regional

BRISBANE

• Brisbane City

• Moreton Bay Regional

• Redland City

NORTH COAST

• Bundaberg Regional

• Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire

• Fraser Coast Regional

• Gympie Regional

• Noosa Shire

• North Burnett Regional

• South Burnett Regional

• Sunshine Coast Regional

SOUTHWESTERN

• Southern Downs Region

• Goondiwindi Regional

• Toowoomba Regional

• Western Downs Regional

CENTRAL

• Banana Shire

• Gladstone Regional

• Rockhampton Regional

• Central Highlands Regional

• Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire

• Livingstone Shire

• Isaac Regional

• Mackay Regional

• Blackall Tambo Regional

NORTHERN

• Whitsunday Regional

• Burdekin Shire

• Townsville City

• Hinchinbrook Shire

• Charters Towers Regional

• Flinders Shire