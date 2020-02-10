Menu
Jayden Dale Bartz, 21, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 10 charged with 32 offences including attempted robbery.
Crime

No bail for man accused of attempted carjackings

Felicity Ripper
10th Feb 2020 5:31 PM | Updated: 6:35 PM
A 21-YEAR-OLD man remains behind bars after being charged for two attempted carjackings alongside 30 other offences.

Police allege Jayden Dale Bartz approached another man in a Nambour shopping centre carpark and threatened him, asking him for the keys to his car about 4pm on January 25.

It is alleged the victim did not comply, and Mr Bartz walked off.

Mr Bartz allegedly approached another young man and his girlfriend at the intersection of Sydney St and Howard St a short time later.

He allegedly threatened them, asking for the keys to their car.

Mr Bartz, from Mountain Creek, allegedly continued his threats as the young man got in his car to start it and whispered to his girlfriend to get in.

The couple managed to drive off along Sydney St, snapping a photo of Mr Bartz on their way.

The photo was widely distributed on social media at the time and provided to police who arrested Mr Bartz on Sunday.

He was remanded in custody before appearing at Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Bartz didn't apply for bail as he faced 32 charges including attempted robbery, stealing, receiving stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while unlicensed and unregistered, evading police, possessing a knife in public, evasion, failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

The matters were adjourned to May 1 when Mr Bartz will be required to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court again.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

