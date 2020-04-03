No bail for alleged ‘major player’ in drug syndicate

Nicholas Blaine Carey was denied bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court this morning.

A ROCKHAMPTON man alleged to be a "major player" in a large-scale drug syndicate has been denied bail - despite $200,000 being offered as surety.

Nicholas Blaine Carey, 28, was serving a suspended sentence for drug offending when he was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in February as part of a major operation that led to 22 people being charged.

At Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, the court was told Carey was allegedly the head of a "significant drug trafficking syndicate" that operated in the Gladstone and Rockhampton region.

Defence barrister Martin Longhurst argued that Mr Carey should be granted bail because there were still questions about the quantity of drugs allegedly involved.

The court was told the coronavirus pandemic was making it "impossible" for lawyers to visit the prison and go through the case material.

Mr Longhurst said a $200,000 surety offered by Mr Carey's mother coupled with border lockdowns should give the court some comfort.

The court was also told that if released, Mr Carey would be "physically removed" from the Rockhampton region and would reside with a relative who lived five hours away.

But Justice Peter Davis was not convinced that Mr Carey should be released because of the seriousness of the allegations.

"If proved ... it demonstrates trafficking at a high level of large quantities of methylamphetamine and the exchange of large quantities of money," he said.

"Of particular significance is the fact that firearms have been identified connected to the syndicate and there is evidence of threats of violence having been made."

The court was also told that in a separate incident in January, Mr Carey had been involved in a road rage incident.

Mr Carey's bail was refused. - NewsRegional