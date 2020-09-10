Menu
Police Commissioner ‘respectfully disagreed’ with a review that found the appointments of dozens of senior police officers were flawed.
No action after review into ‘flawed’ police promotions

by Kate Kyriacou
10th Sep 2020 6:15 PM
POLICE Commissioner Katarina Carroll has "respectfully disagreed" with a review that found the appointments of 36 of Queensland's most senior police officers were flawed and their positions should be "lapsed".

The promotions were put in jeopardy recently after the processes used by an external recruitment company were reviewed and a recommendation made to begin the process again "at the earliest possible time".

A statement released by the Queensland Police Service said the 36 senior officers who had been given promotions late last year would keep them.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll addresses media at the Toowoomba Police station, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
"Commissioner Carroll carefully considered the findings and recommendations of the Commissioner for Police Service Reviews relating to recruitment processes for the ranks of chief superintendent, superintendent and inspector in 2019," the statement said.

"The review was focused on process-related issues rather than the merit of applicants.

"The Commissioner respectfully disagreed with the conclusions reached by the Review Commissioner that the process was flawed or that any applicant was disadvantaged.

"Ultimately, the Commissioner decided it was just and fair not to implement the recommendations of the Review Commissioner. As a result, any appointments that were part of this process will stand."

The Commissioner sought "urgent" legal advice before making her decision.

"All impacted officers were advised of this decision on September 4," the statement said.

"Any officer aggrieved by the Commissioner's decision has a right of review through the Judicial Review process."

News of the recruitment controversy broke in late July, with senior officers right across Queensland affected. They had been working in their roles for more than six months.

"The Commissioner is focused on the welfare of QPS members and is seeking urgent legal advice to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," a police statement at the time said.

It is understood up to 150 police officers applied for the 36 positions.

Some of those who applied for positions were believed to have been unhappy the recruitment process had little to do with specific policing methods.

Police would not comment on how much was paid to the external recruitment company.

"The contract details are commercial in confidence and any future use of the company remains under consideration," a police spokesperson said.

Originally published as No action after review into 'flawed' promotions

