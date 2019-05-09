Ninja dog targets fire ants at Prenzlau

Fire ant tracker 'Flip' the golden labrador visited the students at Prenzlau State School and is pictured with students Lachlan and Lani.

YEAR 6 student Lachlan said he enjoyed the day his school received a furry visitor with an important job to do.

As part of the Fire Ant Tracker interactive presentation, trained biosecurity dog 'Flip' travelled with a presenter to educate students from Prenzlau State School on the effects and hazards of fire ants as well as what to look for.

"I find it very interesting learning about what the dogs do and how they find the ants and deal with the ants actually being there,” Lachlan said.

He said he was surprised to learn how fire ants were dealt with.

"They don't actually spread a poison over the place, they have corn with a type of oil in it and the oil has a hormone in it that stops the queen from laying eggs when she eats it,” he said.

"That's how they get rid of the fire ants.”

The program featured Flip, a six-year-old golden labrador trained in odour-detection in seeking fire ants.

School principal Lisa Noonan said the school had participated in the program before, engaging in it every two or three years.

"When the fire ant detection crew visits the school, we think it's a prime opportunity to get the kids learning to detect fire ants especially within the school grounds,” Mrs Noonan said.

She said many of the students lived on rural properties and were able to use the knowledge they picked up in the session at home.

"It's just about making them generally aware of their environment and helping the greater cause of fire ant detection,” she said.

The students are regularly treated to visitors who bring wisdom from afar for sessions school principal Lisa Noonan referred to as in-cursions, opposed to excursions.

"We've had Brisbane Harvest markets come out and do a fruit and veg talk and that was always really popular,” she said.

"And we've had visiting sports groups to give the kids the opportunity because it's not so much in reach where we are.”

She said the school tried to host visitors as often as possible to educate and engage with the students.

"It's fantastic,” she said.

"They love seeing Flip do his work and just see the general capabilities of him as a tracking dog.

"And of course Biosecurity Queensland do a fabulous job in educating the kids in a fun and engaging way.”