Nineties nostalgia: Footy legends dress up for Retro Round

Fox Sports commentator Gorden Tallis dresses up at Dr Evil for the NRL's '90s themed Retro Round.

HE'S been Mr T and Wally Lewis and now Gorden Tallis is set to "take on the world" as Dr Evil for the NRL's retro round.

The NRL this week is all about the 1990s and Fox Sports' rugby league team of commentators and pundits are donning their best fancy dress.

Yvonne Sampson (pictured) transformed into Mia Wallace, the character played by Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction, while Mal Meninga and Justin Hodges became Men in Maroon - a play on the 1990s sci-fi comedy Men In Black.

Matty Johns became The Terminator, while NRL funny men Fletch (Brian Fletcher) and Hindy (Nathan Hindmarsh) were Dumb and Dumber and Paul Kent and Ben Ikin melded into Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World.

NRL 360's Paul Kent and Ben Ikin channel Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World for the NRL's Retro Round. Supplied

This is the third year that Fox League has held a Retro Round, with the previous two years focusing on the 1970s and 1980s.

Tallis, who was at his "Raging Bull" best in the 1990s, helping the Brisbane Broncos to two grand finals wins, said he loved the retro round and enjoyed the chance to change into an alter ego.

"Last year I was Mr T and I have been Wally Lewis," he says. "It's all a bit of fun and the Fox Sports make-up girls do a fantastic job.

"Not that they had too much to do with Dr Evil because I have no hair and there are already plenty of scars.

"The casting was also perfect for Fletch and Hindy being Dumb and Dumber - who else could they be?"

Tallis said his favourite era of rugby league was the 1980s when he watched as a child growing up in Townsville.

Gorden Tallis in action for State of Origin.

But he said playing in the 1990s was also a great time to be in rugby league with superstars such as Mal Meninga, Benny Elias, Garry Jack and Ricky Stuart taking centre stage.

"I remember watching Mal Meninga on TV as a seven-year-old," Tallis recalls.

"He was one of my heroes and for me playing against people like him was what it was all about back then.

"I also got the chance to play against Brett Kenny towards the end of his career."

The decade was also a successful one for Tallis and Meninga's Fox Sports colleagues Brett Kimmorley, Greg Alexander, Kevin Walters and Matty Johns - all of whom won premierships with their respective clubs.

Fox League celebrates the '90s with the NRL Retro Round from Monday through to Sunday, July 29.

There will also be a replay of the 1997 Super League grand final between the Broncos and Sharks on Thursday, July 26. You can stream the 2018 NRL Premiership on foxtel.com.au.