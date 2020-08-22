Menu
Six new coronavirus cases have been linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre where a 77-year-old supervisor tested positive earlier this week.
Health

What we know about the new Queensland virus cases

22nd Aug 2020 10:53 AM

A cluster of COVID-19 cases connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre has health authorities concerned, with more cases "likely" over the weekend.

The cluster comes after a 77-year-old supervisor at the centre tested positive earlier this week.

Six more cases were confirmed today related to that original centre case, with three additional COVID cases confirmed for the state being linked to offshore ships.

Of the six new cases related to the youth detention centre, four are staff members at the detention centre and two are relatives of those staff.

Health Authorities said the three cases linked to ships offshore were not considered to be of concern.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during confirmed the new cases today. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during confirmed the new cases today. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

CLUSTER LINKED TO BRISBANE YOUTH DETENTION CENTRE

• A 77-year-old Bundamba woman who worked in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, who tested positive on Wednesday after developing symptoms on August 10.

• A Marsden man who works at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, became ill about August 10.

• A Carindale man who works at the detention centre and for QBuild. He has been doing work for QBuild at Springwood State High School.

• The Carindale man's wife.

• A North Ipswich man who works at the detention centre and also at a disability accommodation service.

• A relative of that North Ipswich man, who has been at Ipswich Hospital.

• A Forest Lake woman who works at the detention centre.

 

THREE CASES LINKED TO SHIPS OFFSHORE

• Two crew members from a cargo ship off the coast of Mackay.

• A crew member from the cargo ship off the coast of Townsville where two men tested positive last week.

 

Originally published as Nine new cases: What we know

