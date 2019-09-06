Menu
Nine face 320 charges over drugs network

6th Sep 2019 6:07 AM

Nine people have been charged with more than 320 offences as police dismantled a large-scale drug supply network on the NSW Central Coast.

As part of investigations launched in March, nine search warrants were executed on Thursday morning at properties in The Entrance, Berkeley Vale, Long Jetty, Springfield and Bateau Bay.

Police seized ice, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, weapons, ammunition and cash during the raids. It's alleged members of the Bandidos and Rebel's outlaw motorcycle gangs were directly involved in the ongoing supply of methylamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

The nine, three women and six men aged between 37 and 56, face a total of 329 charges.

"These arrests affectively dismantle a number of large-scale drug supply networks on the Central Coast," Tuggerah Lakes Police District Commander Superintendent John Gralton said.

"The drug ice is an insidious drug that ruins people's lives and destroys families. We aim to disrupt these criminals at all levels and we will be relentless in our pursuit of drug dealers. More arrests will follow."

drugs editors picks

