LISTEN Man stranded in ocean after boat hits whale and sinks

NIGHT RESCUE: A MAN has been rescued from the ocean off the western side of Fraser Island overnight, after his boat hit a whale and sank, leaving him floating alone in the water.
Man stranded in ocean after boat hits whale and sinks

Emma Reid
26th Aug 2018

A MAN has been rescued from the ocean off the western side of Fraser Island overnight, after his boat hit a whale and sank, leaving him floating alone in the water.

His rescue was a joint operation between multiple agencies.

 

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked by Australian Search and Rescue (AUSSAR) at 3am this morning after reports a boat had struck a whale in the Platypus Bay area and was taking on water.

The helicopter arrived quickly on scene and within half an hour of the original call, spotted the single occupant of the boat, wearing a life jacket, floating in the water.

 

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew kept visual contact with man, while communicating with Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) and Queensland Water Police (QPS) who were both heading to the location.

The boatie was picked up by the QPS vessel and taken to the mainland, where he was met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers who took him to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit: www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au

