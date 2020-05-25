Nicole Kidman gives injury update in cute selfie

Nicole Kidman has updated fans on her broken foot by posting a loved-up selfie with her husband Keith Urban - assuring fans she is almost rid of the moon boot that is currently weighing her down.

The Aussie star's injury was revealed last week when she was snapped by a fan wearing a moon boot while out and about in Nashville. And the 52-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to assure fans she is on the mend.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and love. I'm back on the right track … and almost back on the right foot," she captioned the sweet selfie with her country music star husband.

The photo of Kidman and her moon boot surfaced on social media last week and sent fans into a spin, with many raising questions about the mystery injury. In the snap, the actress proved not even a broken bone could keep her down as she joined her musician husband ahead of a COVID-19 charity gig. She was seen blowing a cheeky air-kiss to the camera and holding Keith's hand.

Nicole Kidman even makes a moon boot look chic.



Urban was quizzed about his wife's injury while doing promotional interviews for the socially distanced, drive-in concert.

He confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Kidman "broke her ankle" before telling Channel 10's The Project she was "running around the neighbourhood, as she does, and didn't see a pothole".

He added: "She rolled her ankle and got a small break so she's been relegated to the boot for the past weeks but her spirit has been amazing."

Kidman has been laying low while isolating at her family home near Nashville. And Urban revealed she had been put in charge of homeschooling their two daughters - Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

"It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he told Weekend Today.