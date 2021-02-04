Nicole, Cate lead Aussie Globes charge
Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will go up against each other after both Australians were nominated in the same category for Golden Globe awards.
Kidman was nominated for her role in the thriller The Undoing and Blanchett received a nod for excellent work in the limited series, Mrs America.
Netflix's Mank -- set in Hollywood's Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane -- led all films with six nominations. The streaming service crushed the competition with 22 overall nods followed by fellow Netflix movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five.
Netflix thrashed competitors with a total of 22 film nominations - up from 17 last year.
Rival Amazon Prime was in second place with seven film nominations, including three each for One Night in Miami and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the event, the first major awards show of a pandemic-era season that culminates with the Oscars on April 25.
The nominations, which honour the best performances and productions in film and television in 2020 were revealed via a livestream on Wednesday morning, local time, by previous Globes winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.
Usually, the award ceremony is held on the first Sunday of the year but this year the awards were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year marks a first for the usually glitzy and upbeat ceremony, which will be broadcast from two coasts instead of from Beverly Hills, where it's typically held.
Fey, 50, will be hosting from Rockefeller Centre's iconic Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler, 49, will be at the traditional venue, the Beverly Hilton hotel.
This year's Globes marks the fourth time Fey and Poehler will share hosting duties. The pair previously played hosts at the Globes from 2013 to 2015, although this marks the first time the former SNL co-stars will do it in a pandemic and from opposite sides of the country.
Jane Fonda, 83, is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the highest honour given to an individual who has made an impact in film, during the 78th annual ceremony. Norman Lear, 98, will take home the Carol Burnett Award for his iconic contributions to television history.
In another milestone, the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
History has been made this year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has only previously ever nominated five female directors in its long history. Today, nominations for three women directors were announced.
#MeToo revenge thriller Promising Young Woman in particular exceeded expectations with recognition for best drama, director, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan.
Last year, organisers were slammed for their failure to nominate any female directors whatsoever, but this year, Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) all earned nods.
There were some snubs as well as snoozes. Meryl Streep missed out on a nomination for Netflix musical The Prom. Jason Bateman was nominated for the third time for Ozark, and Jodie Comer received a second consecutive nod for Killing Eve.
The latest season of British royal family drama The Crown had six nominations including for relative newcomer Emma Corrin who plays Diana Princess of Wales.
The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast on February 28.
More nominees here:
TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - Your Honour
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Series Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Southerland - The Undoing
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
FILM
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night in Miami
Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Director - Motion Picture
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
