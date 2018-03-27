Menu
Login
Sport

Kyrgios sledge ignites fresh feud

Nick Kyrgios, pictured, and Fernando Verdasco have taken part in a slanging match on Twitter.
Nick Kyrgios, pictured, and Fernando Verdasco have taken part in a slanging match on Twitter.
by James Matthey

THANASI Kokkinakis has been beaten by Fernando Verdasco in a heated third round match at the Miami Open while Nick Kyrgios got involved in the friction.

Spanish veteran Verdasco battled to a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Kokkinakis, who knocked Swiss world No.1 and defending champion Roger Federer out of the Masters 1000 event, in a match that included a heated exchange between the pair about the Australian qualifier's father at a change of ends in the third set.

Verdasco accused someone in the stands behind him of talking and distracting him during the match. What he didn't realise was that was Kokkinakis's dad.

"He wasn't disrespecting you, that's my dad, so that's affecting me," Kokkinakis said as the pair argued courtside.

Verdasco rejected the claims, assuring the Aussie he wasn't talking about his dad, but someone else in the crowd. When pushed on who that was, the Spaniard said it was "the guy on the left with the hat".

"That's my f---ing dad," Kokkinakis replied.

The salty exchange deepened as Kyrgios got involved. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote: "I hope TK wins this match, Verdasco is the saltiest dude, must be frustrated at his past success against Aussies."

The prompted Verdasco to fire back in a tweet: "When you have the courage to put a tweet insulting another player you need to have the same to don't delete it.

Kyrgios responded in kind.

"I honestly would have told it to Fernando's face, the reason I deleted my previous tweet was because I didn't want to cause unwanted attention, but I'm just gonna leave this here. Thanks for blocking me, I'm sure that took a lot of courage x," he tweeted. 

 

 

Kyrgios, the 17th seed, cruised into the final 16 with a routine 6-3 6-3 over 15th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini, requiring a tick over an hour.

- with AAP

Topics:  fernando verdasco nick kyrgios tennis thanasi kokkinakis

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

Emily will be in thick of the action at Commonwealth Games

Gatton's Emily Hallas will volunteer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, working at the Oxenford Studios.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Chrome and Clutter fest returns for 2018

IT'S BACK: The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will return in 2018 after being called off earlier in the year.

The Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival is back on for 2018.

Local Partners