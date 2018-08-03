TV crew wiped out after harassment scandal

ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 26: NFL Network Analyst Marshall Faulk speaks during the pregame of NFL Network telecast at the Edward Jones Dome on September 26, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

AFTER being accused of sexual harassment, Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is expected to part ways with NFL Network soon, The Post has learned.

Sources said Ike Taylor and Heath Evans also will not return as analysts on the network's broadcast this fall. The trio was suspended late last year after a woman brought a wrongful termination suit against NFL enterprises.

Taylor is already gone, while representatives for Faulk and Evans are finishing up the language of their exits. Faulk's contract had at least one more year on it.

One clause in the deals, sources said, will prevent either side from suing the other.

The NFL Network declined comment.

Besides having the most prolific playing career, Faulk had the highest TV profile of the three, having worked on NFLN's top Sunday pre-game show and as part of its "Thursday Night Football" coverage.

Jami Cantor has reportedly filed suit against the NFL Network

The suit claims Faulk groped the woman's breasts and behind, while Taylor allegedly sent a video of himself masturbating in the shower. Evans is said to have asked for sex and sent nude pictures of himself.

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb and cornerback Eric Davis also were named in the suit. They both had already left NFLN for ESPN.

ESPN subsequently fired the duo.

After the suit, Eric Weinberger, an executive producer at NFLN, also lost his job. Weinberger, who allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to the woman, had previously left for Bill Simmons' Ringer.

Weinberger was first placed on administrative leave before being fired by The Ringer.

The New York Post reports NFL Enterprises wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor in December filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by several men while she was employed by the company.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, named Weinberger, a former executive producer at NFL Network and current president of Bill Simmons's media group, as well as Faulk and Evans.

According to the complaint, Weinberger pressed his crotch against her shoulder and asked her to touch it, in addition to sending her "several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts" and telling her she was "put on earth to pleasure me."

Cantor alleged that Faulk asked her "deeply personal and invasive questions" regarding her sex life, fondled her breasts, and groped her butt.

Also named is another analyst, Ike Taylor, who the filing indicates sent Cantor "sexually inappropriate" pictures of himself and a video of him masturbating in the shower.

Cantor said in the complaint that she informed Marc Watts, who coordinates talent for the NFL, of the alleged advances, but that he said it's "part of the job when you look the way you do."

Cantor also alleges that the network did not reimburse her for expenses, and failed to pay her adequately for the hours she worked.