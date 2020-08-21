‘Next moment he was gone’: Family’s grief for lost son

A teenager who had a love for the outdoors and the Cowboys has been remembered as a gentle soul with a great sense of humour following his tragic death at 14.

A TEENAGER who had a love for the outdoors and the Cowboys has been remembered as a "gentle soul" with a great sense of humour and loved by many.

Jak Bailey Luscombe, aged only 14, died from a sudden illness earlier this month.

"He just had a vomiting bug and we don't know any more than that," his mother Narelle Luscombe said.

"He was sick, he said the next day he was feeling a bit better but the next moment he was gone.

"It has left a hole in the heart of our family; we were six and then we were five."

Ms Luscombe said Jak's father Travis missed his eldest son "like crazy."

"We are lost without him; to lose someone like that, you can't describe how you feel."

Jak was farewelled at an intimate service by Heritage Brady Funeral Directors earlier this week.

One of his uncles, Peter Booy, read a eulogy by Travis and Narelle Luscombe.

"He was our first born, our perfect son," Mr Luscombe said.

"As time moved on, he proudly took the role of being big brother to Summer, Mace (Macey) and recently Kelsee.

"He was such a gentle soul and as we watched him grow, he became a respectable, kind, loving and gorgeous young man."

Jak Bailey Luscombe, 14, has been remembered by loved ones as a “gentle soul” who loved his siblings. He was farewelled earlier this week. PICTURE: Heritage Brady Funeral Directors

Mr Booy also read that Jak had a great nature and his sense of humour drew people to him.

"Jak adored the outdoors and going camping and was his absolute favourite thing to do," he said.

Mr Booy said words could not begin to describe the sadness the family felt at having to say goodbye "to this amazing human being".

Jak was known around Bentley Park's skate space, Todd Park, where he spent time after school to teach himself the craft of scooter tricks.

His aunty Tanya Greenway also paid tribute, recalling when she first met him.

"When I first locked eyes on him, I fell in love with him as we all did," she said.

"He was a good baby, a beautiful, gentle and shy boy with a cheeky smile."

Ms Greenway, a Broncos fan, said she had always wanted a nephew "to watch the footy with" and the pair developed a loveable rivalry with Jak barracking for the Cowboys.

"I was so proud to see he had mastered and grown such confidence with his scooter," she said.

"He was also a kind and loving friend to all."

Following the service, Jak was laid to rest at Gordonvale Cemetery.

