Menu
Login
News

Next generation of yogis learn in the Lockyer

TUNING IN: Sarah Weber runs her kids yoga class once a week, each term from her Cura Life Studio in Gatton.
TUNING IN: Sarah Weber runs her kids yoga class once a week, each term from her Cura Life Studio in Gatton. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

YOGA for kids is now being taught in Gatton and teacher Sarah Weber says the concious practice is a way for children to discover themselves.

Running one class for kids aged between four and ten each term from her Cura life Studio, Ms Weber said aside from the health benefits, teaching kids yoga is her way of making a positive impact on the world.

"Learning yoga can help to change the way our children think,” she said.

"They learn about compassion and body awareness and it gives them confidence.

"Because it's a non-competitive environment they can discover things about themselves and that everybody is different and realise that's perfectly okay.”

A typical class begins with the children singing an Om song to acknowledge each other, followed by a warm up and finishing with some relaxation exercises.

"Each week we will explore a different theme,” she said.

"Sometimes I get one of the kids to have a go at teaching the class for a little while, or to share a story or their feelings,” she said.

Yoga student Ryland Seiler, 8, said he enjoyed going to class each week.

"It's really fun and I'm more flexible since starting,” he said.

"I've made some friends, and I definitely want to come back.”

Topics:  gatton kids yoga sarah weber wellbeing yoga

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
What's in it for us?

What's in it for us?

The Lockyer Valley Community Consultative Committee met last week to discuss the Inland Rail project's effects on the region

All's Wells for Madi after third national silver medal

RISING STAR: Lockyer District Athletic Club's Madison Wells celebrates her latest silver medal success with mum Sharyn and dad Lee in Melbourne.

Madison Wells won silver at the Australian Multi-events titles.

Bid on hot cross buns to help raise funds

GOING HOT: The Old Fernvale Bakery aim to raise $40,000 for the Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital by donating $1 from every pack of hot cross buns sold. Pictured here are Lyn and Bill Rose with the latest hot cross bun creation, cranberry, pistachio and white chocolate.

Help the Old Fernvale bakery get over the line.

Home Affairs visits Gatton

HELPING HAND: Department of Home Affairs staff Michael and Zepphorah at the department's visa outreach event in Gatton on Tuesday.

Immigration visits Gatton to advise on visas

Local Partners