Next generation of yogis learn in the Lockyer

TUNING IN: Sarah Weber runs her kids yoga class once a week, each term from her Cura Life Studio in Gatton. Francis Witsenhuysen

YOGA for kids is now being taught in Gatton and teacher Sarah Weber says the concious practice is a way for children to discover themselves.

Running one class for kids aged between four and ten each term from her Cura life Studio, Ms Weber said aside from the health benefits, teaching kids yoga is her way of making a positive impact on the world.

"Learning yoga can help to change the way our children think,” she said.

"They learn about compassion and body awareness and it gives them confidence.

"Because it's a non-competitive environment they can discover things about themselves and that everybody is different and realise that's perfectly okay.”

A typical class begins with the children singing an Om song to acknowledge each other, followed by a warm up and finishing with some relaxation exercises.

"Each week we will explore a different theme,” she said.

"Sometimes I get one of the kids to have a go at teaching the class for a little while, or to share a story or their feelings,” she said.

Yoga student Ryland Seiler, 8, said he enjoyed going to class each week.

"It's really fun and I'm more flexible since starting,” he said.

"I've made some friends, and I definitely want to come back.”