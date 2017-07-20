20°
News

Next generation of Gatton Show ready to step up

Lachlan Mcivor
| 20th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
REPS: 2016 Miss Show Girl Michaela Kammholz, Keith Edwards and 2016 Rural Ambassador Amy Steinhardt.
REPS: 2016 Miss Show Girl Michaela Kammholz, Keith Edwards and 2016 Rural Ambassador Amy Steinhardt. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH more than 100 years of tradition behind them, the next generation of the Gatton Show are set to be unveiled this weekend.

The 2017 Miss Show Girl and Rural Ambassador will be announced at the grand parade on Saturday, with both roles encouraging the younger members of the community to get involved in the historic show.

If successful, it is an opportunity to represent their local area on a regional, state and, in the case of the Rural Ambassador, national level.

Current Miss Show Girl Michaela Kammholz claimed the title at last year's show as a maiden entrant.

It is about being more than a pretty face, with entrants having to prove they have what it takes to be important representatives of the long-running event.

"Miss Show Girl is about being the face but it's also about trying to get more people involved and just being there to be a part of it,” Ms Kammholz said.

"People take it as a beauty pageant but it's not, it's more about what you know about your area.

"It's not about what you look like or whether you're great at sports ... it's all about your passion for the show society movement.”

Her time in the role over the past year has not only allowed her to actively encourage the younger generation to get involved with their local show but to immerse herself in the community.

"I just like it that you get to talk to people you wouldn't normally talk to,” she said.

"You get to share your passion and get to talk to not just your area but you get to talk to your whole region and beyond that, your whole state, about what you're most passionate about.”

Getting the younger members of the community to back their show was vital to keeping it going, according to Ms Kammholz.

"It's important for the next generation to be part of the show, so more people can be involved and the show can go on,” she said.

"It is important to have the young ones to move it forward into the future.”

Jazzmin Donald is one of the entrants vying for the sought-after sash this year.

"I decided to enter because I wanted to get more involved in the community as I'm quite new to the area,” Ms Donald said.

"Even as an entrant, you get to meet people and speak about what you're passionate about.”

Current Rural Ambassador Amy Steinhardt has gained a lot from the position promoting her passion for all things ag.

"Definitely the self-confidence and the networking opportunities and building on lifetime friendships that I'm going to have for a really long time,” Ms Steinhardt said.

"I've met a range of different people from a range of different generations, even the ability to deal and associate with those generations as well.”

Having lived in the Lockyer Valley all of her life, growing up on a property at Ropeley, Ms Steinhardt knows how important the show is to the community.

"The show they become your family,” she said.

"It's all about having fun and you get to be a part of something that brings joy to so many people.

"The most rewarding part is seeing the smile on a little kid's face when they see their painting in the show or something that they enjoy and that you've been a part of it.”

She has certainly done Gatton proud, recently claiming runner-up at the Sub Chamber final.

Rural Ambassador entrant Michael Wellington may not have a long history in the region but he is keen to take on the role to showcase everything it has to offer.

He has studied a degree in agricultural science over the past four years at the UQ Gatton campus.

"It's a really unique place, obviously with the ability to do all the horticulture and vegetable cropping that happens here,” Mr Wellington said.

"People from all around the district can come and see that and also the unique community here in Gatton.”

Mr Wellington was looking forward to playing his part.

"I think the show's important for the local community to get together and celebrate across different generations.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton show miss show girl rural ambassador

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mary hopeful she is MS-free

Mary hopeful she is MS-free

SAFELY returning home from the bravest trip of her life, Mary Cullinane says she feels MS free following treatment in Russia.

Annie brings home gold from Oceania Championships

GOLD: Lockyer and District Athletic Club member Annie McGuire won two gold medals at the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships.

Annie McGuire won gold in the long jump and 4x100m relay.

Learning from disaster in the Lockyer

RECOVERY: Dr Margaret Moreton conducted research in the Lockyer Valley in 2013 and 2014 in the wake of the devastating floods.

Dr Margaret Moreton conducted research in the Lockyer Valley.

Buzza starting to fulfil his huge potential in AFL

BIG FUTURE: Gatton product Wylie Buzza kicks one of his two goals on debut for the Geelong Cats during the round-15 match against the Greater Western Sydney Giants on July 1.

Gatton product Wylie Buzza has quickly made his mark on the league.

Local Partners

Is government ignoring LNP-held seats?

LNP deputy leader questions why councils in some LNP-held electorates have received no money from state government program

Police warning: Fake $50s spotted in region

RIP OFF: This counterfeit note was passed in the Lockyer Valley region recently.

POLICE are concerned about the circulation of counterfeit notes

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

MACKAY cook is pursuing her food dream after a heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Quality Investment Opportunity - Long Lease In Place

8 Drayton Street, Dalby 4405

Commercial - This quality investment property is leased to Freedom Fuels on a ... Call Agent to...

- This quality investment property is leased to Freedom Fuels on a ten year lease with 2 x 5 year options. - These premises are located on the intersection of two...

Impressive Location, Home and Price!

9 Fallon Drive, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Set on a fully fenced 708m2 block in popular location close to schools, shops and golf course, this outstanding home delivers a spacious layout with a number of...

Do You Need A Large Shed For Your Caravan Or Boat?

27 Tarlington Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 3 2 1 $499,000

Situated in Middle Ridge surrounded by quality properties, this one of a kind property has a separate living room, family room to dining and kitchen opening out to...

Time To Turn That Dream Into A Reality 1501m2 Block + Shed + Double Carport!

35 Westfield Drive, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built residence has all of the requirements for family living in a sought-after suburban location...

BUSH LIVING COUNTRY HIDEAWAY

195 Goldmine Road, Helidon 4344

House 3 1 6 $349,000

50 acres of bush living at Helidon Hills only 10 klms from town. This property features 3 good size bedrooms with built ins , open plan living area with wood...

Immaculate Unit with Northern Aspect

6, 3-5 Glenfield Ct (Unit 16), Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $210,000

* In superbly landscaped grounds, Unit 16 occupies a prized position at the front of the complex with a fabulous northern outlook across parkland. * The...

WOW! / Freshly Renovated / 3 Spacious B-IN BRMS / 2 Separate Living Rooms / 3 1 1

8 Koala Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 1 $349,000

A transformation of the highest order, this beautiful brick rendered home looks like new, offering open plan kitchen, dining and living, enormous rumpus room, 3...

One For The Growing Family and Position Buyer!

4 Cheryl Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 2 Interest around...

Located in a quiet, peaceful and family friendly cul-de-sac and is walking distance to the USQ, public transport and the beautiful Japanese Gardens. This brick...

Country Living At Southbrook

10 Frizzell Street, Southbrook 4363

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Welcome to the lovely 10 Frizzell Street. This property is sure to please with the standout feature being side access and plenty of room for improvements. The...

NOW SELLING Great investment On The East Side

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Early $200K...

This one level unit represents great buying in today's market. Whether you are looking for an Investment property or somewhere to call home - this property is...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!