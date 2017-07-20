Next generation of Gatton Show ready to step up

WITH more than 100 years of tradition behind them, the next generation of the Gatton Show are set to be unveiled this weekend.

The 2017 Miss Show Girl and Rural Ambassador will be announced at the grand parade on Saturday, with both roles encouraging the younger members of the community to get involved in the historic show.

If successful, it is an opportunity to represent their local area on a regional, state and, in the case of the Rural Ambassador, national level.

Current Miss Show Girl Michaela Kammholz claimed the title at last year's show as a maiden entrant.

It is about being more than a pretty face, with entrants having to prove they have what it takes to be important representatives of the long-running event.

"Miss Show Girl is about being the face but it's also about trying to get more people involved and just being there to be a part of it,” Ms Kammholz said.

"People take it as a beauty pageant but it's not, it's more about what you know about your area.

"It's not about what you look like or whether you're great at sports ... it's all about your passion for the show society movement.”

Her time in the role over the past year has not only allowed her to actively encourage the younger generation to get involved with their local show but to immerse herself in the community.

"I just like it that you get to talk to people you wouldn't normally talk to,” she said.

"You get to share your passion and get to talk to not just your area but you get to talk to your whole region and beyond that, your whole state, about what you're most passionate about.”

Getting the younger members of the community to back their show was vital to keeping it going, according to Ms Kammholz.

"It's important for the next generation to be part of the show, so more people can be involved and the show can go on,” she said.

"It is important to have the young ones to move it forward into the future.”

Jazzmin Donald is one of the entrants vying for the sought-after sash this year.

"I decided to enter because I wanted to get more involved in the community as I'm quite new to the area,” Ms Donald said.

"Even as an entrant, you get to meet people and speak about what you're passionate about.”

Current Rural Ambassador Amy Steinhardt has gained a lot from the position promoting her passion for all things ag.

"Definitely the self-confidence and the networking opportunities and building on lifetime friendships that I'm going to have for a really long time,” Ms Steinhardt said.

"I've met a range of different people from a range of different generations, even the ability to deal and associate with those generations as well.”

Having lived in the Lockyer Valley all of her life, growing up on a property at Ropeley, Ms Steinhardt knows how important the show is to the community.

"The show they become your family,” she said.

"It's all about having fun and you get to be a part of something that brings joy to so many people.

"The most rewarding part is seeing the smile on a little kid's face when they see their painting in the show or something that they enjoy and that you've been a part of it.”

She has certainly done Gatton proud, recently claiming runner-up at the Sub Chamber final.

Rural Ambassador entrant Michael Wellington may not have a long history in the region but he is keen to take on the role to showcase everything it has to offer.

He has studied a degree in agricultural science over the past four years at the UQ Gatton campus.

"It's a really unique place, obviously with the ability to do all the horticulture and vegetable cropping that happens here,” Mr Wellington said.

"People from all around the district can come and see that and also the unique community here in Gatton.”

Mr Wellington was looking forward to playing his part.

"I think the show's important for the local community to get together and celebrate across different generations.”