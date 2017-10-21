Next Gatton WFD open day set to impress

THE Gatton Work for the Dole Open Day is back and will showcase participants' incredible woodwork talents.

WFD supervisor Les Prince said participants had been busy making various items to sell on the day, while keeping up with order requests from the public.

"There are some very talented people here and that shows because people call in and make regular orders,” he said.

"Our next open day is another chance for the community to come down and see what we are all about.

"Come and support the guys who are trying to get themselves a job.”

The Work for the Dole program plays a vital role in helping to integrate jobseekers back into the workforce by building participants' skills and self-esteem.

Under supervision the participants make woodwork with recycled items to sell back to the community.

There will be a free sausage sizzle at the open day, soft drinks, tea and coffee available, so come along and see the beautiful works of art.

The Gatton WFD open day will be held on Wednesday, October 25, from 11am-2pm at the Girl Guides building on the cnr of Hicky St and Park Ln, Gatton.