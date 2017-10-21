20°
News

Next Gatton WFD open day set to impress

TALENT: WFD participant Jesse Petrosillo and supervisor Les Prince with some creations.
TALENT: WFD participant Jesse Petrosillo and supervisor Les Prince with some creations. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE Gatton Work for the Dole Open Day is back and will showcase participants' incredible woodwork talents.

WFD supervisor Les Prince said participants had been busy making various items to sell on the day, while keeping up with order requests from the public.

"There are some very talented people here and that shows because people call in and make regular orders,” he said.

"Our next open day is another chance for the community to come down and see what we are all about.

"Come and support the guys who are trying to get themselves a job.”

The Work for the Dole program plays a vital role in helping to integrate jobseekers back into the workforce by building participants' skills and self-esteem.

Under supervision the participants make woodwork with recycled items to sell back to the community.

There will be a free sausage sizzle at the open day, soft drinks, tea and coffee available, so come along and see the beautiful works of art.

The Gatton WFD open day will be held on Wednesday, October 25, from 11am-2pm at the Girl Guides building on the cnr of Hicky St and Park Ln, Gatton.

Topics:  gatton lockyer valley open day wdf

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Glenore Grove's Catholic church to turn 80

Glenore Grove's Catholic church to turn 80

St Therese's milestone birthday will be celebrated next month.

Councillor Brieschke knows the importance of patience

IMPORTANT DUTY: Somerset Regional Councillor Helen Brieschke enjoys representing and assisting her community.

Get to know Somerset Regional Councillor Helen Brieschke.

Young artist wins big for capturing 'iconic Queensland'

NATURAL BEAUTY: Helenna Dohle said she became obsessed with capturing the scene from Coomba Falls.

It was her first attempt at a landscape.

Australian swimmer makes big splash with Lockyer students

INSIPRATION: Mount Sylvia State School student Zahra Bauer with Australian swimmer Tessa Wallace.

Tessa Wallace will be gunning for gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Local Partners