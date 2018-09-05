Newspapers routes take bulk drop

READERS of the Gatton Star may have noticed some changes in the past week with their newspaper.

Perhaps they did not receive a newspaper, or maybe their local supermarket, newsagency or bakery had an influx of papers available.

Gatton Star media sales manager Bruce Horrocks said the changes in delivery were for a number of reasons, but he assured readers the newspaper would still provide an excellent source of news.

"Some of our contractors have retired, and the realignment of some delivery runs have necessitated the need to change delivery areas,” Mr Horrocks said.

While the delivery numbers to houses in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region has declined, the amount of bulk drop locations has increased, with the aim to make it easy and convenient to grab a local paper.

The Gatton Star has been very fortunate to maintain its circulation, and presently prints more than 20,000 newspapers each week.

But, Mr Horrocks said the newspaper would still be available at designated drop points.

"It is our intention to still make the newspaper accessible to all residents through the use of convenient and strategically placed bulk drop points, where residents can pick up a copy free of charge,” Mr Horrocks said.

He also said with the shift to online news, staying up-to-date with present stories, breaking news and information could be done through the Gatton Star's Facebook page and website.

"A number of our top stories each week can be read on our website,” Mr Horrocks said.

"We also have reader photo competitions each week on Facebook.”

While home delivery has always been a free service for residents in the Lockyer Valley and parts of the Somerset region, Mr Horrocks said there were other options if readers were unable to get to a drop-point.

He said subscriptions were available” call 1300 361 604 for purchase inquiries.