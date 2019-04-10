Newspaper prompts seaside rendezvous for old colleagues

NEARLY 200 kilometres from his old electoral district, veteran councillor Rod Towner was thrilled to receive a special guest at his seaside home.

Having served 28 years on the former Laidley Shire Council, Mr Towner had plenty to talk about when Mayor Tanya Milligan came to visit his Mooloolaba home.

"We were delighted a busy lady like that took the time out to call in and say g'day,” Mr Towner said.

"She was with her mother and they were drifting around the Sunshine Coast and took time out to call in and see us.”

Mr Towner served from his election in 1976 until 2004, four years before the Laidley and Gatton Shire Councils amalgamated in 2008 to become the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Cr Milligan said she had saved a number of Gatton Star back issues for Mr Towner as she had heard from a friend her ex-colleague was always happy to receive a copy.

"He had always said if I was up that way I should pop in and visit,” she said.

The old colleagues "reminisced down memory lane” after having not seen each other for more than 10 years.

Cr Milligan, who made the visit in February, said the first time she met Mr Towner was when she sat next to him in council in 2000.

"He was an absolute wonderful mentor, gentleman and councillor,” she said.

"He probably doesn't know how influential he was in my early years of being a councillor.”

"I think I was really fortunate he was the first person I sat beside.”

"The opportunity to go up and see him and his wife Kate and give them some news from home, I knew that would mean a lot to them.”