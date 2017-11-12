Newsagent lands hot scoop over competitors

UP AGAINST Queensland's biggest and best newsagencies, Gatton Plaza News owners David and Jenny Keys were stunned to learn they'd been awarded one of the state's highest retail honours.

Last month, the shop was announced winner of the Queensland Retail Newsagent of the Year 2017 award in the Queensland Awards for Excellence, beating 27 other stores for the top gong.

Mr and Ms Keys are enormously proud of the achievement, which they said came "completely out of the blue”.

"It's a very high privilege to have received it because we were up against other stores like Chermside, which is the biggest in Queensland,” Mr Keys said.

"It goes to show that you don't have to be the biggest to win.”

The couple have owned Gatton Plaza News for almost 12 years and said they'd enjoyed getting to know the community.

"Newsagencies are not about the two people or one person that owns it,” Ms Keys said.

"It's about the staff, the customers and the community.

"We have a philosophy that we concentrate on the customers, the staff and what we can offer people in this changing environment.

"The award is a good boost for business, but it's business as normal here because it's all about the customer that walks into your store on the day and the staff member who serves them.

"That's all that matters.”