News catch up: 5 stories you may have missed

It's been a busy week with threatening fires dominating the news at the start of the week. There were some important news events you may have missed.

CANNERY ON CARDS

The Lockyer Valley Cannery project is on the home stretch, according to its major proponent. The cannery, a multi-million dollar project first announced in 2011, would process up to 70,000 tonnes of fruit vegetables a year. He's explained how he expects to be operating by 2021, and the timeline to get there.

ICONIC SERVO TO RE-OPEN

It has been years coming but one iconic Lockyer Valley petrol station is about to re-open its doors to the public.

12 MONTHS SINCE TRAGEDY

It's been 12 months, almost to the day, since 14-year-old Danielle Butterfield was hit by a car and killed on her way to feed her horses at Mount Tarampa. We spoke to her mum, Belinda, after the news that a man has been charged with her tragic death.

CASH HOUSES

More than $1.6 million in overdue rates are owed to Somerset Council, and they're selling 40 houses to try and reclaim some of the money.

VALLEY A BURNING CAULDRON

The Lockyer Valley was described as a "burning cauldron" with bushfires roaring through 10,000 hectares early in the week but miraculously only claiming one house.

The Laidley inferno flared up with little warning on Tuesday, catching firefighters by surprise as they were attending a fire at nearby Thornton.

