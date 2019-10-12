Menu
Login
News

News catch up: 5 stories you may have missed

12th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

It's been a busy week with threatening fires dominating the news at the start of the week. There were some important news events you may have missed.

Catch up on these five news items >>

CANNERY ON CARDS

The Lockyer Valley Cannery project is on the home stretch, according to its major proponent. The cannery, a multi-million dollar project first announced in 2011, would process up to 70,000 tonnes of fruit vegetables a year. He's explained how he expects to be operating by 2021, and the timeline to get there.

>> READ THE STORY

ICONIC SERVO TO RE-OPEN

It has been years coming but one iconic Lockyer Valley petrol station is about to re-open its doors to the public.

>> READ THE STORY

12 MONTHS SINCE TRAGEDY

It's been 12 months, almost to the day, since 14-year-old Danielle Butterfield was hit by a car and killed on her way to feed her horses at Mount Tarampa. We spoke to her mum, Belinda, after the news that a man has been charged with her tragic death.

>> HERE

CASH HOUSES

More than $1.6 million in overdue rates are owed to Somerset Council, and they're selling 40 houses to try and reclaim some of the money.

>> LIST OF HOUSES

VALLEY A BURNING CAULDRON

The Lockyer Valley was described as a "burning cauldron" with bushfires roaring through 10,000 hectares early in the week but miraculously only claiming one house.

The Laidley inferno flared up with little warning on Tuesday, catching firefighters by surprise as they were attending a fire at nearby Thornton.

>> 'Your bedrooms are gone': Laidley family breaks silence after losing everything

>> 'I just heard this bang': Mum forced to flee home with her child

>> Brothers, dog evacuated, didn't know what was burning

gatton lockyer news stories somerset
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Charity dance to support struggling communities

    Charity dance to support struggling communities

    News The Stanthorpe community is continuing to struggle under the brunt of drought and fire, but an opportunity coming to Gatton this weekend will let you help out,...

    BUSHFIRE WARNING: Lefthand Branch, Thornton and Mulgowie

    BUSHFIRE WARNING: Lefthand Branch, Thornton and Mulgowie

    Breaking Fireys warn residents, warning upgraded to advice.

    ‘I felt lost but had to stay strong for the children’

    ‘I felt lost but had to stay strong for the children’

    News More than 30 years after his wife’s passing, Geoffrey Beattie is hosting tea...

    Spud season no dud despite dry winter, high winds

    Spud season no dud despite dry winter, high winds

    News It’s spuds galore in the Valley at the moment, as potato growers madly harvest...