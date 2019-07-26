Newman fires back in Sun-Goodes stand

CONTROVERSIAL footy personality Sam Newman has doubled down on his position after drawing comparisons between ex-Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes - who was booed into retirement - and controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

A week after The Final Quarter documentary brought Goodes and the issue of racism in Australian sport back into the spotlight, Sun has dominated the news after his presence at the world swimming championships was protested against by several rivals including Australia's Mack Horton.

After reading about Sun - who is a convicted doper with another unresolved case being pursued by the World Anti-Doping Authority - being booed by the crowds in South Korea, Newman drew parallels with Goodes situation.

"Can you believe it," Newman wrote with a heavy dose of sarcasm. "Being booed for what he did, not for who he is. Sounds like racism to me."

On Thursday night Newman tweeted again in response to a package aired on Seven News in which his comparison between Sun and Goodes was discussed.

"Not 'hitting out' at Mr Goodes, merely referencing the similarity that Mr Yang got booed for what he did, not for who he is. Pretty uncomplicated really. #Reality," Newman wrote.

"Not interested in contextual dishonesty, so what's your point - if you have one?"

Newman's stand comes as AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan admitted he had learned to be more "decisive" after being accused of not doing enough to support Goodes when he became a target in the latter years of his career.

"There were so many different voices," McLachlan told ABC radio on Wednesday. "We were too nuanced in trying to manage too many people to an outcome instead of just being really clear and calling it [racism] out and letting the cards fall after that."

McLachlan said he feared the dual Brownlow Medal winner could be lost to the game forever.

"It's clearly a concern but I do know that time heals a lot of things, so it's very clear that we want Adam back in the game and I know that will take time," McLachlan said.

"He knows he's welcome back in the game whatever juncture that looks like.

"When that is, is a question for Adam but clearly we hope to see him back being involved in our game in some form as soon as possible."

Goodes has kept a low profile in the wake of the documentary's release but gave an update on his life with wife Natalie and newborn daughter Adelaide to Domain this week.

"Adelaide is doing great," he said. "I'm loving the new challenge I have in front of me. It's been so nice to take time off work to be with Natalie and our baby girl and to get to know her.

"I'm also loving the added responsibility of being her dad, and understanding her little cries and the noises she makes. It really is a special time in our lives."