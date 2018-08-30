Newlyweds killed on way to honeymoon

Amy Moffat and Stephen Graham tragically died on the way to their honeymoon. Picture: Facebook

Amy Moffat and Stephen Graham tragically died on the way to their honeymoon. Picture: Facebook

A NEWLYWED couple from Utah have been killed in a tragic car crash while on the way to their honeymoon after the new bride reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, had just married about two weeks before the fatal crash in Washington state at about 7.70pm (local time) on Sunday, The Spokesman-Review reported.

The two - who were wearing their seatbelts - died at the scene, police said.

Officials believe Ms Moffat fell asleep while driving the Ford F150 pick-up truck about 10km east of the city of Prosser, according to the news outlet.

Amy Moffat and Stephen Graham pictured on their wedding day. Picture: Facebook

The vehicle then drifted to the left and Ms Moffat overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll, The Spokesman-Review reported, citing police reports.

The couple was reportedly headed to the town of Whistler in British Columbia for their honeymoon before they were killed.

"This weekend I felt like the luckiest girl in the world," Ms Moffat posted on her Facebook page on August 13 along with photos of her and Graham's mountaintop Utah wedding.

"I haven't had the chance to share a lot of the details of Stephen Graham and my engagement. For a few reasons, Stephen and I decided to be married in an intimate civil ceremony with our immediate families, just beneath the peaks of Utah's Wasatch mountains," she wrote in the post.

The couple were married only two weeks ago. Picture: Facebook

"Beside a babbling summer creek, Stephen and I, in joyful disbelief, united our lives together and became husband and wife."

The post went on: "I can't tell you how much I love this man. I've never felt more loved, or have been treated more like a queen, than by anyone else in my life. Stephen is more than I could've ever asked for in a partner, in a lover, in a best friend.

"For now our marriage is until death do us part. But soon enough we can go to a temple of God and have our marriage sealed for eternity.

The crash site in Washington state. Picture: Fox 13

"Stephen, I feel like the luckiest girl alive. Thank you for each and every crazy, beautiful, and crazy beautiful moment we have shared up until this point. I can't wait to see what adventures lie ahead of us," the post read.

Spencer Luczak, a good friend of the couple who was driving behind them when the accident happened, said, "Shakespeare couldn't have written this story," according to KSTU.

"When the truck went into its first roll, it lifted off the ground and was high enough where both the passenger and I had to look up through the windshield to see the truck above us, and then I slowed down just in time because it landed right in our path," Mr Luczak said.

"When I got to them, I knew right away they were gone."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished here with permission.