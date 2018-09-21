Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

GONE: Friends of Lake Apex member Di Lewin at the site where a Brown Pine tree was stolen from the parklands. Nine other trees were also taken.

THEY should have spent the next several years embedding their roots and blossoming in the beautiful parklands around them but a callous act means that won't be the case.

Members of Friends of Lake Apex made a "heartbreaking” discovery last week upon returning to the area they meticulously care for throughout the year.

Ten of the 35 trees they planted for National Tree Day at the end of July had been stolen straight out of the soil.

After watering them on Friday, September 7, the group returned to the lake four days later to discover the missing foliage.

"When we plant them, we plant them into big square holes and then we backfill,” member Di Lewin said.

"These have all been cut out with an implement because the hole that they've come out of is perfectly round and shaped.

"They've obviously cut them out and taken them with the soil.”

A similar incident occurred in 2014 and FOLA is calling for extra security measures to be put in place at the parklands and for anyone with information to come forward.

"It was heartbreaking because of all the work that goes into it,” Mrs Lewin said.

"We absolutely love coming down here, it's just the most beautiful place and everybody who we stop and talk to say this is their favourite part of the park.

"It's time consuming but we don't mind that.

"We get told thank you and how much they appreciate it.”

All the trees that have been taken are marked with bright pink spray.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.