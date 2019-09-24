Newest tractor breaks first soil in region's salad bowl

BRAND NEW: Mt Tarampa Farmer Lindsey Karrasch with his new Massey Ferguson 4708 cab tractor.

AFTER years of faithful service, it was time for an upgrade to the Karrasch family tractor.

An what better way to do it then with an Australian first.

Mt Tarampa lucerne farmer Lindsey Karrasch took delivery of the first Massey Ferguson 4708 Cab tractor in Australia, and is loving it.

"I'm very happy with it,” Mr Karrasch said.

The farmer kept with his trusted branded, trading in his previous Massey for the new model.

"It's one we had for quite a few years,” he said.

"It had treated us well and it was just time to upgrade to something a bit newer.”

The 80-horse power tractor was perfect for the family's operation, producing 80 acres of lucerne.

The major selling point for Lindsey had been the introduction of the cab to the line up.

"If you're doing a fair few hours you want a cab on it - especially in summer time,” he said.

Lockyer Farm Machinery salesman Allan Granzien said the MF 4700 series were already proven workhorses, and the addition of a cab model completed the range.

"It's been a great little tractor this 4700 series, it's a top tractor and now with the cab on it, it's going to finish it off,” Mr Granzien said.

"A lot of the farmers want a bit of comfort these days.

"Most of the farmers do prefer a cab these days and they're coming down to that smaller (horse power) range.”

The industry veteran of 33-years said given farms often won't replace tractors for decades, it was a big deal for a farmer to take delivery of a new unit, and it had been great to supply the Australian-first to the Karraschs.

"He traded a tractor which they would have had for probably 20 years,” he said.

"This one will keep him going for a long time now.”