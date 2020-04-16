Menu
NEW FACES: Newly elected Somerset Councillors Kylee Isidro and Jason Wendt with new Lockyer Valley Councillor Brett Qualischefski. Photo: Contributed
News

Newest councillors start at deep end with virus pandemic

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
SOMERSET’S newest councillor Kylee Isidro has said the global health emergency has only increased her passion for the community.

She, along with Somerset colleague Jason Wendt and Brett Qualischefski in the Lockyer Valley, have been elected to the region’s councils.

But since putting their hands up to join government, coronavirus has made its way to the region.

Ms Isidro and Mr Qualischefski both agreed the global heath emergency had not impacted their desire to be in the driver’s seat.

“I don’t think it’s changed my opinion about being a councillor,” Ms Isidro said.

“If anything, I think it’s given me a bit more drive to get out there and help in the community.”

When she nominated, coronavirus was making its way through other countries but had not reached Australia.

Mr Qualischefski said the virus had added another dimension to being a councillor.

“I was looking forward to whatever came my way and the virus has just added another dimension to it,” Mr Qualischefski said.

“I’ve tried a couple of times over the past 12 years and to finally be there is an incredible feeling.”

The Gatton Star made contact with Jason Wendt and is awaiting a response.

In a social media post on his Facebook page, Mr Wendt said the virus had made the election and his appointment to office a challenge.

“I’m sure it will open up opportunities that we as a community would not have explored if we weren’t forced to look,” he said.

“Like any of the previous disasters we have faced – floods, fires, droughts and now covid-19, we emerge as a stronger, more flexible community than when we began.”

Gatton Star

