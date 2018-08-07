Newcomers claim honours at World Cup showjumping

SHOWJUMPING: Aaron Hadlow isn't usually superstitious, but after the Gatton World Cup showjumping, that may have changed.

The New South Welshman and his mare Vahlinvader claimed their first World Cup title having only four previous starts at the elite level.

But it was his bridle number that piqued Hadlow's superstitions, where at Caboolture the weekend before, his horse was given bridle number four and finished in fourth place. On Sunday, he was given bridle number one.

"I'm not usually superstitious but how freaky is that,” Hadlow said.

Hadlow and Vahlinvader were the only combination to jump two clear rounds, with fences topping 1.60m.

Rosewood's Clem Smith and Alite finished in fifth place, only dropping one rail in the jump off. Pixali Photography

"I knew there was some seasoned campaigners and horses behind me,” he said.

"I was cantering down to the last fence, saying 'don't rush don't rush' - I knew there was no one who had jumped clear in front of me.”

The 30-year-old's victory was even sweeter, having taken Vahlinvader through the ranks from crossrails through to World Cup heights. He made it a goal to follow the circuit this year, so he could jump bigger tracks and gain more experience.

"It might only seem 5-10cm taller (from other classes), but it's a totally different ballgame. There's no room for error,” Hadlow said.

The class had plenty of horses new to the World Cup level, including Clem Smith's horse Alite. The duo finished in fifth place, having one rail down in the jump off.

Aaron Hadlow and Vahlinvader win their first World Cup Qualifier title, August 2018. Pixali Photography

"It was more than we ever expected of her because it was her second World Cup start,” Smith said.

"You never quite know until the time comes if they can handle the pressure and the bigger jumps, but she took it in her stride.”

With a testing course, Smith felt it was built according to the horses competing, being inviting yet tough enough.

Like Hadlow, Smith has taken Alite through the rankings from breaking into World Cup competition. He also competed with Guru, who finished outside the top 12 placings.