Mum’s horror as doctor does unthinkable

WARNING: Distressing content

The parents of a prematurely baby girl have shared a horrifying video of the moment she was allegedly dropped on her head by hospital staff.

Monique and Derrick Rodgers are now threatening legal action against the Chandler Regional Medical Center, in Arizona, where their premature twins were born last February.

They allege their baby girl, Morgan, suffered a brain haemorrhage days after her birth, Fox News reports.

Screenshots show the staffer holding baby Morgan moments after birth.

A shocking video, recorded by the infant's father, shows a member of the operating theatre staff pick up the infant girl, called Morgan, with one hand.

Somehow, the baby girl manages to slip out of his hands, landing head first on the bassinet.

Her father said he was horrified to watch as his daughter almost fell off the table.

Suddenly, Morgan slips out of the staffers' hands and falls on her head on the bassinet.

More than 12 months later, Morgan's parents, Monique and Derrick Rogers are threatening legal action against the medical centre.

They are claiming hospital staff never explained why their daughter suffered a brain haemorrhage days after her birth.

A Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center representative said they cannot comment on, or provide specific information in relation to the incident in question, due to patient privacy laws.

Morgan was required to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for 12 days because she was underweight.

An ultrasound performed five days after she was born confirmed that the baby girl had suffered a grade 1 haemorrhage on the left side of her brain, her mother told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Mrs Rodgers said she was never given more information about the test results, including whether the haemorrhage was related to her birth weight or a result of the fall.

"It's just traumatic," Mrs Rodgers said.

"You go through this for nine months, and for them to just drop your baby. You don't know if there's going to be long-term damage, because nobody has talked to you.

"Nobody has brought it to your attention."

A statement from the hospital to local media claimed that "the safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern".

"The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review," it said.

