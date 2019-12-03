NZ Cricket refers Archer’s racial abuse case to police

New Zealand Cricket has been unable to identify the person responsible for racially abusing Jofra Archer.

NEW Zealand Cricket has referred the racial abuse directed at England bowler Jofra Archer during the first Test to police, having failed in its own investigation to identify the person responsible.

Archer called out the abuse from a lone spectator which occurred after he was dismissed late in the Test at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval last week.

NZ Cricket apologised and promised to take action against the offender.

However, in a statement, it said it had lodged a complaint with Tauranga police after its own exhaustive efforts had failed to make a breakthrough.

Staff had studied CCTV footage, listened to audio, interviewed bystanders and obtained material on social media.

"While the information-gathering exercise was useful, NZC has been unable to conclusively identify the person responsible and is therefore unable to comment on public speculation regarding his personal details," a statement on Tuesday said.

NZC chief executive David White said there was enough material obtained from the inquiry to justify lodging a police complaint.

"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," White said.

England's Jofra Archer was racially abused by a fan in the first Test.

"Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

White said if identification was made, NZC would ban the offender from international venues "for a lengthy period".

