New Zac Efron clip sparks bizarre rumour

Zac Efron's fans are suspecting he may have gotten plastic surgery as his face looked "totally different" in a new video for Bill Nye's Earth Day special.

The actor teamed up with other celebrities including Justin Bieber, Good Girls' Retta, TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Steve Aoki, and others in a call for climate change action.

In the nearly 12-minute long video, the famous scientist promotes Earth Day while various famous faces make cameos - however, it was the High School Musical star's appearance that really got people talking.

Zac, 33, appeared in the clip wearing a grey tee, but it was his slightly swollen face, pronounced jaw, and visibly more distinctive lip that shocked viewers, as they took to Twitter to respond.

One person wrote: "wtf did they do to zac efron's face," while another added, "Zac Efron … no baby. no.."

People weren't done there as one chimed in with: "there is NO WAY that's zac efron WHAT," with one writing, "there's no way this is really zac efron …"

The bold claims come after the actor's appearance on Bill Nye's Earth Day special.

In fact, one person even compared Zac's face to The Weeknd's shocking plastic surgery face in his Save Your Tears music video.

Zac's apparent "new" look comes after he split from his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The former couple had previously hoped to buy a home together in Australia but that plan was scrapped.

A source told The Sun: "Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other.

"So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home.

"They'd started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side. Zac's work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll."

The Hollywood star is currently filming season 2 of his popular Netflix show Down to Earth, which features him travelling around the world with a wellness expert to find healthy, sustainable ways to live.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission

Originally published as New Zac Efron clip sparks bizarre rumour