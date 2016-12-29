'Stay off the dunes' or cop a hefty on-the-spot fine

Campers at Teewah Beach had to park their cars up on the sand dunes during a massive high tide earlier this year.

NATIONAL park rangers are again warning campers to stay off the dunes at Teewah Beach over the new year period.

Authorities are concerned that exposed beaches on Cooloola Recreation Area will experience large high tides over the coming days, with sections of the beach likely to be impassable at high tide.

Rangers are urging people to only drive on the beach within two to three hours either side of low tide.

Drivers are being reminded the dunes are not an alternative route.

Crowds at Double Island Point: Crowds descend on Double Island Point for the holiday season every year.

With low tide expected about 10am, anyone wanting to head up the beach should aim to do so before lunch to avoid any risk.

Recent bad weather has caused some erosion, causing hazards for drivers such as landslips, washouts, eroded dunes and fallen trees.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger Erin Atkinson is reminding visitors to travel two or three hours either side of low tide, and to look after their vehicle and the environment.

"Driving on the dunes is not permitted, and rangers can issue $261 on-the-spot fines," she said.

"Rangers will be using online park alerts, phone messages and signage to alert drivers.

"Extra rangers will be on hand, as well as electronic signage at key points such as near the Tewantin ferry.

"QPWS will send SMS alerts about the high tides to visitors who have booked vehicle permits or camping permits over the high-risk period."

For more information visit www.parks.des.qld.gov.au.