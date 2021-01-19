New Year’s Day drink-driver had 20 bourbons
If David John Hill thought he was okay to drive on New Year's Day after 20 bourbons the night before, he was wrong.
The 43-year-old was nabbed by police on the Scenic Hwy at Yeppoon at 8.25am.
He blew 0.117.
Hill pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.
The court was told Hill had no offences of a like nature since 2011 but prior to that his traffic history was "absolutely appalling" including being placed on a suspended jail sentence for drink-driving.
Hill told Magistrate Jason Schubert that he was extremely disappointed in himself because he had already cost himself a job by offending.
Mr Schubert fined Hill $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.
MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:
10 cannabis plants found in Yeppoon woman's garden
Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder